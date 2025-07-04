  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "All fans want to see me fight" - Nabil Anane open to kickboxing detour in potential ONE 173 appearance

"All fans want to see me fight" - Nabil Anane open to kickboxing detour in potential ONE 173 appearance

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:42 GMT
Nabil Anane (right) eyes a spot at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.
Nabil Anane (right) eyes a spot at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has expressed willingness to compete under kickboxing rules if selected for ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16, demonstrating his confidence across multiple striking disciplines.

Ad

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation revealed his openness to exploring different rulesets during a ONE Friday Fights 114 post-event interview inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.

"I think any match-up with me would be exciting to watch. I believe all fans want to see me fight," Nabil Anane told Thai media when asked who he would match himself against if he played the role of the matchmaker for the promotion's Ariake Arena showcase later this year.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Next fight could be kickboxing, I'm up for a kickboxing fight. I think they'd want to see that."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the interview here:

Ad

This supreme confidence from the towering champion reflects his understanding of the global appeal he has cultivated through his spectacular performances and rapid rise under the ONE banner.

Despite suffering an early setback against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut, the Team Mehdi Zatout star has tackled every subsequent assignment with ease.

He currently enjoys a seven-fight winning streak with wins over Superlek, Nico Carrillo, Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Nakrob Fairtex, and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Ad

Fight fans who missed Nabil Anane's last fight—a redemption win over Superlek—can watch it via replay here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Superlek eager to face Nabil Anane for the third time

Superlek is refusing to call it quits in his rivalry with Nabil Anane.

After missing weight, dropping his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scales, and losing to the Thai-Algerian slugger at ONE 172, 'The Kicking Machine' wants to exact revenge to remind fight fans that his loss inside the Saitama Super Arena was nothing but a minor bump.

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight."
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications