"All fans want to see me fight" - Nabil Anane open to kickboxing detour in potential ONE 173 appearance

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has expressed willingness to compete under kickboxing rules if selected for ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16, demonstrating his confidence across multiple striking disciplines.

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation revealed his openness to exploring different rulesets during a ONE Friday Fights 114 post-event interview inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.

"I think any match-up with me would be exciting to watch. I believe all fans want to see me fight," Nabil Anane told Thai media when asked who he would match himself against if he played the role of the matchmaker for the promotion's Ariake Arena showcase later this year.

"Next fight could be kickboxing, I'm up for a kickboxing fight. I think they'd want to see that."

Check out the interview here:

This supreme confidence from the towering champion reflects his understanding of the global appeal he has cultivated through his spectacular performances and rapid rise under the ONE banner.

Despite suffering an early setback against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut, the Team Mehdi Zatout star has tackled every subsequent assignment with ease.

He currently enjoys a seven-fight winning streak with wins over Superlek, Nico Carrillo, Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Nakrob Fairtex, and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Fight fans who missed Nabil Anane's last fight—a redemption win over Superlek—can watch it via replay here:

Superlek eager to face Nabil Anane for the third time

Superlek is refusing to call it quits in his rivalry with Nabil Anane.

After missing weight, dropping his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scales, and losing to the Thai-Algerian slugger at ONE 172, 'The Kicking Machine' wants to exact revenge to remind fight fans that his loss inside the Saitama Super Arena was nothing but a minor bump.

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight."

