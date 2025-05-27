"All the fights!" - Fans play matchmaker, pick their favorite potential super fights in ONE Championship this year

ONE Championship always considers the fans' input when putting together their fight cards. The promotion was more than happy to give them a chance to have their voices heard once again through social media.

Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared a graphic featuring a handful of dream fights fans have been clamoring to see.

The post features Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) legend Marcelo Garcia challenging Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, Takeru Segawa running it back with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon throwing down with Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama in a generational encounter.

Check out the post below:

Prompted by the post's caption to share their opinions, fans eagerly responded in the comments section, writing:

"All the fights! 👏💪🔥"

"Nabil vs Haggerty 🔥"

"Rodtang vs Nabil."

"Roberto Soldic vs Christian Lee ❤️❤️"

"Superbon vs Masaaki 🔥"

"Nong-O vs rodtang"

"ROBERTO SOLDIĆ vs Christian Lee. One, here we gooooo @onechampionship."

"Tye vs marcelo"

"I want to see all of these 😂😂"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

ONE Championship returns to legendary Lumpinee Stadium for latest Prime Video card

ONE's brightest stars are set to descend upon the hallowed halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6 with ONE Fight Night 32.

The event will be headlined by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' defense of the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Israeli standout Shir Cohen.

Meanwhile, Thai compatriots Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Nakrob Fairtex will star in an all-important flyweight Muay Thai bout as the co-main event of the supercharged nine-fight card.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

