“All my focus is on one person” – Danielle Kelly says ONE Championship’s grappling format brings out the best in her

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly faced her toughest test to date inside the Circle. But despite the stiff test, she rose to the occasion once more.

She defeated Jessa Khan to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion having worked her way to the title over the past two years.

Part of that process has been adapting to a different way of competing under the ONE banner in swapping out tournaments for singular match-ups against specific opponents.

Ahead of the fight, Kelly appeared on Brendan Schaub’s YouTube channel, Thiccc Boy, to talk about the change in approach and how she believes she benefits from it:

“I think that's pretty cool like just for me because I can focus on one person. That's why I'm saying it's great, you know. If I compete every other month or weekend my opponents in my bracket could study me or their coaches and I could get injured more whereas, you know, all my focus is on one person and my training's been better than usual, it's like you're a professional.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danielle Kelly used her experience to her advantage at ONE Fight Night 14

Exactly the kind of adaptation that Danielle Kelly spoke about before the contest played out inside the Circle on fight night.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it was the experience of Kelly that shone through in taking on a world champion who had beaten her two years prior.

Able to control the contest and use the cage to her advantage, the 27-year-old showed clear development in her game that has led to her being able to control her opponents to patiently look for submission attacks.

Danielle Kelly refused to be counted out just because she was yet to earn a world championship but now she sits at the top of the mountain with the atomweight strap firmly resting on her shoulders.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch Kelly’s decisive win over Khan via replay.