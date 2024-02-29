“All I’m gonna do is finish” - Thanh Le promises to steal the show at stacked ONE 166 event in Qatar

ONE 166 is shaping up as one of ONE Championship’s biggest cards ever, and Thanh Le is ready to steal the limelight for himself.

Le will try to trade his interim gold for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title when he takes on reigning world champion Tang Kai this Friday at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

A certified finisher, Le promised his fight against Tang would be the one fans would talk about the most.

Thanh Le told ONE Championship in an interview:

“You know with a 100% finish rate, it's hard, it's hard for everybody else to be in second place. So you know, the most exciting guy in the company, the 100% finish rate, not many guys have that. I've got it in my whole career where I was fighting for ONE, or I fought for a few different organizations, some high level guys, so that's all I do. I can't overstate it because that's all I'm gonna do is finish.”

The Vietnamese-American star is one of the most entertaining fighters in ONE Championship, and his entire catalog of fights in the promotion is a laundry list of highlights and finishes.

Thanh Le, a former ONE featherweight MMA world champion, is 6-1 in ONE Championship and has an absurd 100 percent finish rate.

The 38-year-old started his tenure with five straight knockout wins against Yusup Saadulaev, Kotetsu Boku, Ryogo Takahashi, former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen for the ONE featherweight MMA world title, and Garry Tonon.

His sixth win, though, was a glaring contrast to his first five.

Le captured the ONE interim featherweight MMA world championship when he submitted Ilya Freymanov with an improbable heel hook 62 seconds into their fight at ONE Fight Night 15.

Thanh Le plans to extend 100% finish rate against Tang Kai

Thanh Le knows there is more to his fight against Tang Kai than capturing undisputed gold.

Tang is the first and only person to beat Le in ONE Championship, and the Louisiana native is hellbent on avenging that loss under his own terms.

During the press conference for ONE 166, Le said the only way for him to capture the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title is to finish Tang as quickly as possible.

“Y’all know I’m going to be bringing the fireworks. This 100 percent finish rate is not going down at all. He is getting finished, round one, round two. We have unfinished business, that last fight is not done.”

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.