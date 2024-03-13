"All I see are true statements" - Fans react after Cory Sandhagen roasts 'punching bag' Marlon Vera following loss to Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen did not hold back in his analysis of Marlon Vera's loss to Sean O'Malley in the bantamweight championship headliner at UFC 299.

Vera endured through all five championship rounds but failed to combat O'Malley's effective striking and ended up getting dominated by the champion. Sandhagen presented various critiques of Vera's performance on his YouTube channel.

Sandhagen, known for his polite demeanor, was uncharacteristically harsh and fans reacted to his statements.

Check out a clip of Cory Sandhagen below:

Expand Tweet

Check out all the points Sandhagen made in his video:

Many fans agreed with Sandhagen's reasoning on Reddit.

"All I see are true statements. And Chito can’t even say anything back because we all saw that fight," one fan wrote.

"He’s not lying," another said.

"Cold take tbh, just saying what we're all thinking. Especially the 'homeless' part," a third chimed in.

Fans had some of their own amusing observations and referenced Sandhagen's win over Vera last year:

"Cory humiliating Chito inside and outside the octagon too 😭"

"New mythical fighter: mean sandman"

"He’s 100% right though Chito was losing in fights against ancient, well out of their prime vets like Frankie and Dom until he landed those Hail Mary shots that knocked them out. He’s lost to any top contender he’s ever fought, and was gifted the title shot cause he beat Sean 4 years ago"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Cory Sandhagen unloading on Marlon Vera's UFC 299 performance. [via Reddit]

Cory Sandhagen agrees to take on Umar Nurmagomedov

Despite his higher ranking, Cory Sandhagen has expressed his willingness to take on the dangerous but lower-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov praised former champ Petr Yan's performance and return to winning ways at UFC 299 and called him out for a fight. Nurmagomedov mentioned Sandhagen as an alternative in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's post below on X:

Expand Tweet

Sandhagen responded to the undefeated Nurmagomedov's callout by proposing a fight date on International Fight Week. He wrote:

"You want to call for higher opponents and choose your date? Come on, Umar. International Fight Week against me, brother"

Check out Sandhagen's post below on X:

Expand Tweet