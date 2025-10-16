“All I do is win” - Yuki Yoza urges fans to watch closely as he puts on his best performance yet since joining ONE

Yuki Yoza has been on a roll since joining ONE Championship earlier this year. He has no intentions of slowing down, looking to pile up the wins as he progresses in his journey in the promotion.He moved to highlight it in an Instagram post, one month before he plunges back into action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. The Japanese striker will take on Thai superstar and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight joust in the marquee event emanating from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Part of Yoza's post reads:&quot;I’ll win my next fight and the next fight, all I do is win.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza made his ONE Championship debut back in May, where he dominated Russian striker Elbrus Osmanov on his way to a unanimous decision victory. He followed it up with another convincing UD win in July at the expense of former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.Prior to joining ONE, Yoza was a staple at K-1, where he was a lightweight world champion. Including his last two victories in the 'Home of Martial Arts', he has won 12 straight.Yuki Yoza looking to get a thorough victory over Superlek at ONE 173Yuki Yoza wants a highly convincing win over Superlek in their scheduled showdown at ONE 173. It is in line with his push of showcasing to the world that he is up there with the best in the game.The 27-year-old kickboxer spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, underscoring he wants to dominate his matchup with 'The Kicking Machine' in front of the Japanese fans.Yoza said:&quot;I don’t mind if it comes down to breaking legs. I don’t mind actually breaking legs. I want to break his spirit with my win. Really. The very top fighters have incredible mental strength. I want to break that strong spirit. I want to break him and show that moment to fans across Japan.&quot;Realizing his goal at ONE 173 will be subjected to a tough test as he is going against a quality opponent in Superlek, who has had a rough campaign so far this year. He was stripped of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title for missing weight before losing to now-world champion Nabil Anane in March.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.