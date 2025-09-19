Yuki Yoza promises Takeru he will get revenge on Superlek at ONE 173: “I’ll take care of it”

Yuki Yoza is out to get a huge victory over Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their scheduled match later this year not only for himself. He is also seeking to avenge the tough loss his teammate Takeru Segawa absorbed at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine'.The former K-1 champion will take on Superlek in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown, part of the marquee event ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.In an interview with ONE Championship, Yuki Yoza shared how he is approaching his scheduled match against Superlek, including how he intends to deliver on the request of Takeru to win it for him and Team Vasileus.The 27-year-old striker said:&quot;I’ll take care of it. I’m definitely going to win.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru made his ONE Championship debut against Superlek in January last year. He, however, found the going tough against the flyweight kickboxing king, including having his leg badly left black and blue, on his way to slumping to the defeat by unanimous decision.'Natural Born Crusher' is also slated to compete at ONE 173, taking on Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing joust.Meanwhile, Yuki Yoza enters ONE 173 winning his first two matches since making his ONE debut in May this year. His latest victory came in July, where he defeated by decision former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus of Thailand.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Yuki Yoza proud to represent Japan at ONE 173Apart from seeking revenge for Takeru and their team, Yuki Yoza vowed to leave everything in the Circle against Superlek for flag and country at ONE 173.He made this known in an interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing that representing Japan on the global stage is truly an honor and something he is out to make the most out of:&quot;I'm very grateful and honored to represent Japan's kickboxing, to be able to be someone who represents Japan in kickboxing.&quot;Yoza added:&quot;I feel the expectations from everyone as well. So I need to show what I've got. I think I'm the only one who can showcase it. I just can't wait for the November fight.&quot;Yuki Yoza had a successful run in the Japanese circuit, including K-1, where he was a champion, before deciding to come on board ONE Championship. Now in the 'Home of Martial Arts', he is looking to chalk up more success and continue to carve his name in the game.