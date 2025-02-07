"All are Islam's sons" - MMA X explodes as Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski, and others join forces for power-packed picture ahead of UFC 312 

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria have reached Sydney, Australia, as the country is set to host the UFC 312. Days away from the pay-per-view event, the pair posed in a picture alongside top UFC fighters. Fans reacted to the photo as soon as it was posted online with a wide range of reactions.

The former rivals are scheduled to be on opposite ends as cornermen in the pay-per-view event. The former UFC featherweight champion will be in his teammate Colby Thicknesse's corner, whereas 'El Matador' will be in his brother, Aleksandre Topuria's, who is making his UFC debut.

The duo clicked a picture with Charles Oliveira and Urijah Faber. ESPN MMA posted it on its X account, and fans quickly took note of the fighters in the picture and offered their reactions.

A fan highlighted two of Islam Makhachev's previous victims in the photo, Volkanovski and Oliveira, and wrote:

"All are Islam's sons."

Another fan yet again vouched for Makhachev in the replies section and wrote:

"Islam owns them all."

Expressing surprise over Topuria and Volkanovski posing in a picture, another fan wrote:

"Volk and Topuria in the same pic?"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on X.

Dustin Poirier supports Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

Ilia Topuria has been making headlines since his promotional debut in the UFC. His name got more traction after he finished long-time former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and became the first fighter to crack Max Holloway's chin last year. The reigning featherweight champion has contemplated moving up to the lightweight division and fighting for another belt.

Dustin Poirier weighed in on Topuria's potential move to the lightweight division in an interview with The Schmo. Although Poirier highlighted the size difference between Makhachev and 'El Matador,' he praised his punching power and said:

"There are still guys at 45 for Topuria to fight and I've never seen Topuria in person but if he can make 145 dude...Islam is a big guy, I think he's gonna be a lot bigger than Topuria, but that being said, Topuria is an assassin and I believe he can knockout anybody from 145 pounds to 170 pounds."

Check out Dustin Poirier's views on Ilia Topuria below (5:00):

