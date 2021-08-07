"The leftists, the nasty liberals" - Colby Covington reveals that his haters provide motivation for him to succeed in the octagon

Colby Covington claims his doubters and naysayers fuel the fire inside him to go on and strive to become a champion in the UFC. It often gets difficult for professional fighters to motivate themselves after spending years exchanging leather with their counterparts inside the cage.

Among his 'haters,' Covington claimed leftists and liberals want him to fail the most.

"The leftists, the nasty liberals who want to see me fail," Covington said.

Colby Covington claims he's never been short of motivation. In a recent interaction with The Daily Wire, 'Chaos' revealed what motivates him to keep going and to achieve remarkable success inside the octagon. According to Colby Covington, his haters drive him to keep himself in the best shape possible so that he can go out there and perform to the best of his abilities.

"The doubters, the people that want me to fail, those are the people [because of whom] I'm getting up at 5 am to do my morning run and those are the people [because of whom] I'm eating organic food, just a clean diet to make sure that my body is a well-maintained high-octane engine. And then I go back and train at 3 or 4 p.m. in the afternoon and I usually do an hour of kickboxing, hour of wrestling, and an hour of strength and conditioning," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington claims he is the voice of the 'silent majority' in the United States

colby covington is about to make me rich! let’s go champ @ColbyCovMMA https://t.co/wPiFRdTGw9 — Garrett Ashworth (@Garrett_ASH_27) July 31, 2021

An outspoken supporter of the Republican Party and former United States President Donald Trump, Colby Covington also claimed leftists and 'nasty liberals' want to see him fail. According to Covington, they don't want him to do well so that he is unable to represent the right-wing political agenda on a global platform like the UFC.

"It's all the people that want me to fail... they [liberals and leftists] don't want me to have this voice, they don't want me to have this platform for the right, for the Trumps, for the troops, for America. You know I stand for the silent majority so I have a bigger purpose than just myself now. I'm fighting for the people now and the silent majority and I'll die fighting for them," said Covington.

Colby Covington is slated to fight Kamaru Usman in a high-stakes rematch for the welterweight throne at UFC 268.

THE REMATCH! @USMAN84kg vs @ColbyCovMMA 2 will take place Saturday, November 6th at #UFC268! The first fight was one of the best scraps ever. Who wins the rematch?! 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/1TNlqKZeNZ — Needing Art? (@needingart) August 5, 2021

