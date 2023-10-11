“All lives matter except Palestinian lives” - Andrew Tate expresses frustration amid escalating Israeli offensive in Gaza

Andrew Tate voiced his displeasure with the increasing Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Recently, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) staged an armed onslaught, which included ground and aerial attacks in various Israeli border areas, resulting in the atrocious deaths of nearly 1,000 Israeli civilians. In reaction to this infiltration, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip's region.

As an Islamist, Andrew Tate has frequently proclaimed his support for Palestine and has regularly expressed his opinions in favor of the controversial Middle Eastern state. 'Cobra' has repeatedly held the Israeli government and IDF responsible for taking retaliatory actions against the Palestinian population.

Recently, the kickboxer-turned-controversial social media influencer shared on X (formerly Twitter) his exasperation regarding what he perceives as a hypocritical stance held by some individuals about the Palestinian conflict. He went on to assert that it is receiving considerably less attention compared to the well-known Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the United States:

"These stupid liberals shouldn't say say black lives matter because all lives matter except Palestinian lives."

Tate's post elicited an array of responses from his followers.

One fan wrote:

"The Muslim world should unite over Palestine and we will be unstoppable"

Another wrote:

"Palestinians shouldn't have allowed Hamas to lead and speak for them. Now they will pay the price for their blind loyalty to terrorists."

"And the innocent civilians lives in Israel doesn’t matter because they’re from Israel even when they’re innocent."

"Palestine is not Hamas 😂 that's like saying Jews are Israelis"

"I don’t think you are credible anymore."

Andrew Tate airs Mossad's security blunder in Israel-Palestine conflict

At the outset of the Israel-Palestine conflict that unfolded last week, Andrew Tate raised questions regarding potential security lapses within Israeli intelligence agencies. Israel's renowned national intelligence agency, Mossad, is widely acclaimed as one of the world's foremost intelligence organizations.

A user on X recently raised questions about the situation, noting some puzzling aspects. He mentioned rockets fired into Israel and questioned the effectiveness of the Iron Dome missile defense system. The user also highlighted the presence of Hamas fighters in Israeli towns while the IDF soldiers seemed noticeably absent.

Tate chimed in and replied:

"Mossad doesn't fail on this level. 'We didn't notice an entire invasion'."

