"All those muscles gone" - Fans stunned by Conor McGregor's physical transformation in latest training pictures, question his 'post-cycle' physique

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has not fought in two years. He last took on Dustin Poirier in 2021 in back-to-back fights and lost both bouts. Ever since, McGregor has been rehabilitating his injury and gearing up for a return to the octagon.

Amidst his recovery earlier this year, McGregor had bulked up, with many alleging substance abuse. He also had long-standing issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

However, as the date for his return to the octagon nears, Conor McGregor is looking slimmer again and closer to his weight of old. This caused fans to question if the effects of his substance abuse had worn off.

Check out his tweet below:

Conor McGregor's tweet.

Fans wrote:

"Damn all those muscles gone after the juice cycle is over. Shame, the fans liked a juicy Mac"

"bring back the beard and the ufc 205 haircut"

"The many different McGregors.."

Fans also peppered him with questions about his UFC return date and predicted his result against his potential next opponent Michael Chandler.

"chandlers head is coming off in 2024"

"Hes about to break chandlers glass jaw"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans reactions to McGregor.

Conor McGregor pleads for UFC return date - 'I've been kept from my living'

Conor McGregor was expected to fight this year in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler, but the fight was never announced.

Lately, McGregor has been mounting pressure on the promotion to book him. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said he related to Alexander Volkanovski's mental troubles, saying:

“I’ve been kept from my living for almost three years now. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. It’s beyond frustrating. I just want the date. Give me the date, please. That’s it.”

McGregor continued by highlighting the difference between boxing and MMA:

“If this was boxing, if I was a boxer, yes, after my injury, they’d put me back in against this guy, who has never boxed before. That’s what they’d do in boxing to build me back up. But no, you get thrown into the shark’s den, the lion’s den in MMA. But I just want to get back in there and get active. I want to become the best me before I call it a day. For that to happen, for any fighter to be the best they can be, they need consistent competition, so I’m eager for that.”

Check out his full comments below [1:05]: