All you need to know about Nathan Coy - The man Tyron Woodley regards as his toughest opponent ever

Nathan Coy is a former professional mixed martial artist. He competed in various promotions as a welterweight.

Nathan Coy began his journey in combat sports in high school itself. He was a wrestler for the Oregon State University and finished as an All-American with an Oregon State University record of 85-42.

He began his MMA career as a professional mixed martial artist in 2008, a year before 'The Chosen One' Tyron Woodley. Nathan Coy's MMA career had a dynamic start. All five of his first MMA fights were victories, out of which three were finishes.

The promotion with which he fought his first battle was SpotFight. He faced Aaron Emerson and defeated him via submission in round 2. For the third fight of his career, he made his Strikeforce debut. Nathan Coy faced Dave Courchaine at Strikeforce: At the Dome. Nathan Coy soon delivered a memorable performance by winning via TKO in just 0:46 of the first round. After this fight, he continued his tenure with SpotFight.

Nathan Coy's perfect start with a 5-0 record came to an end in October 2008. He faced future UFC fighter, Brian Foster, at the Pro Battle MMA: Immediate Impact event. Foster handed Coy his first professional defeat via a round one submission.

Nathan Coy went on to remain an active fighter, competing across promotions like Strikeforce, World Cagefighting Alliance, Maximum Fighting Championship, and Bellator.

Some of the spotlights of his career include winning the SpotFight Welterweight Championship, the MFC Welterweight Championship, and qualifying for the semi-finals of Bellator Season 10 Welterweight.

Nathan Coy's tenure with the UFC began on a low with his debut turning out in favor of his opponent. He faced Danny Roberts in his UFC debut in December 2015. Roberts won the fight via technical submission in the first round.

Nathan Coy competed once again in February 2016, turning the tide in his favor this time with a UD victory over Jonavin Webb. His last fight as a professional mixed martial artist took place in April 2017. Zak Cummings defeated Nathan Coy via technical submission in the first round.

Coy also competed in The Ultimate Fighter 21 in June 2015. On the first occasion, he lost the fight by tapping out to Vicente Luque's anaconda choke in round three.

He struck back 21 days later with a decision victory over Valdir Araújo.

Why does Tyron Woodley consider Nathan Coy his toughest match?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Nathan Coy locked horns at Strikeforce Challengers: Lindland vs Casey in May 2010. In a toe-to-toe bout that lasted for the entirety of 15 minutes, Tyron Woodley managed to bag a split-decision victory. Here is how Tyron Woodley describes fighting Nathan Coy:

"He was actually a team-mate of mine at American Top Team. The other guys I fought, I just did not perform, or I backed up too much. Or [Nate] Marquardt, I was relaxed for one second too long on the cage and he threw me the elbow buffet. But Nathan Coy, I was there. And I was a 100 per cent and I was going hard and he was going hard. And I threw up so bad after this fight. Oh my God it was so hard and it was such a close fight. I barely won it, but I was fighting as hard as I could and he was fighting as hard as he could. And he's the only one that I've ever fought at the level that matched me."