"All this OF promotion" - Fans react as Helen Yee and Nina-Marie Daniele seemingly bury the hatchet with a flip-off selfie

MMA journalists Helen Yee and Nina-Marie Daniele seem to have squashed their beef as they posed for a picture during the UFC 296 pay-per-view event.

Helen Yee has been covering MMA events for a few years. Meanwhile, Nina-Marie Daniele is relatively new and started covering UFC events in 2022. People from the MMA community have been comparing their styles of journalism, which has led to speculations about a potential rivalry between them.

However, a recent post on Nina-Marie Daniele’s X account shows the two women sharing a friendly moment. A hilarious caption to the post suggested that they were on the same team:

“The big t***y committee LOL @HelenYeeSports.”

The post compelled many fight fans to react:

@BigD**kProfessor commented:

“All this OF promotion.”

Other X users wrote:

“Yayyyyy!!!! I’m so happy you girls are friends!!”

“Helen is the CEO, you’re the unpaid intern.”

“Trump bringing together Mexicans and Asians.”

“I think you and @HelenYeeSports could make some killer stuff working together on some projects.”

“There we go!!! Women are unnecessarily threatened by each other. It’s good to see you’re together and having fun like sisters. Until the first subtweet, and then it will be on again like Donkey Kong! But for now, enjoy the sisterhood.”

“Bad a** ladies, bad a**”

“No beef? So no bikini blow-up pool brawl?”

A few months ago, Helen Yee seemed agitated by comparison with Nina-Marie Daniele and lashed out at a fan with a fiery X post. She received words of support from former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who advised her to stay away from online hatred.

The female journalists also seemed to be feuding when their social media interactions went viral. However, Daniele’s post puts all the talk to rest.