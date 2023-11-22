'The Undisputed UFC journalist belt showdown'- Fans rally for Nina-Marie Daniele vs. Helen Yee as their polite beef takes center stage

MMA fans are seemingly rallying for a potential fight between Nina-Marie Daniele and Helen Yee after their recent exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 34-year-old Daniele is a model and social media influencer, who's become a prominent on-screen personality in the UFC. She's been covering UFC events since 2022. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Helen Yee has been reporting on the sport of MMA, most prominently the UFC organization, for the past few years.

Over the past several months, certain sections of the MMA community have been speculating about a purported inconspicuous rivalry between the two UFC journalists. On that note, Helen Yee has taken to X to lambast a fan who'd suggested that Nina-Marie Daniele is beating her in their respective social media engagements.

Yee suggested that she's focused on her training and advised the fan to stop comparing people. Daniele responded to Yee's tweet and agreed with her opinion. The model indicated that she, too, disapproves of people comparing them.

Yee posted a tweet that implied that she'd texted Daniele to have an in-person meeting a few months ago and that the latter hadn't replied. Daniele addressed this by insinuating that while she did reply, Yee didn't seem interested in having an in-person meeting and a more detailed conversation.

Helen Yee then proceeded to tweet a pair of images, which looked to be screenshots from their DMs on social media. Highlighting the screenshots, Yee claimed that although she'd texted Nina-Marie Daniele in July, it was only now that Daniele replied to her.

This, in turn, set the MMA community abuzz, with fans taking to X and jestingly calling for UFC CEO Dana White to book a Nina-Marie Daniele vs. Helen Yee MMA bout at the landmark UFC 300 event. Moreover, many fans pointed out that an apparently respectful social media exchange between Daniele and Yee turned into a "polite beef." One fan tweeted:

"@danawhite UFC 300. Nina vs HelenYee for the undisputed UFC journalist belt"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to the Daniele-Yee feud below:

Nina-Marie Daniele vs. Helen Yee: A closer look at the polite beef between the MMA personalities

Nina-Marie Daniele has achieved tremendous success as a professional model. She notably earned the title of Playboy's 'Playmate of the Year' in 2018. Over the course of her journey in MMA journalism, where she primarily covers backstage happenings in the UFC and even interviews UFC fighters, Daniele has become a mainstay in UFC programming.

On the other hand, Helen Yee is known for both her journalistic prowess and her linguistic brilliance. She's also a two-time state champion swimmer, besides being hailed by many as a skilled athlete.

As noted, Yee started off by sounding off on a fan's tweet and cautioned against comparing her to Daniele. Nevertheless, the current consensus is that they've had a miscommunication, as they've both claimed that the other didn't want to have a detailed in-person conversation.

A few screenshots of their apparent disagreement on X have been displayed below:

