"Most guys cannot do what you just did!" - MMA fans laud reporter Helen Yee for super impressive pull-ups

Helen Yee has become one of the most recognizable faces in MMA. She has had several UFC fighters, and even champions, appear on her YouTube channel as she conducts interviews. She even once engaged in speaking Mandarin with Yan Xiaonan in the past.

Yee is known for having an active social media presence as well, frequently engaging those who flood her comment section. She recently took to Instagram, where she posted footage of herself performing pull-ups and recording a new personal best of 13 reps, which drew praise from countless followers.

It is not surprising, however, that she managed an athletic feat of this caliber, as Helen Yee is a two-time state champion in swimming. So she has the athletic foundation and work ethic necessary to make quick progress when it comes to fitness.

Some followers expressed astonishment over what she'd done, whereas others merely congratulated her for her efforts and overall fitness journey. One follower wrote the following, remarking that most men cannot perform pull-ups with full extension in their form:

"You do realize that most guys cannot do what you just did! Most guys do 'half' pull-ups. Rarely have a seen any guys do full extension (which is WAY harder)."

Another fan kept his praise short and sweet, saying:

"StriCT !!! Nice"

One follower labeled Helen Yee's final rep as the best one due to the amount of effort she had exerted to complete it:

"The last one was the best because you had to fight for it. Those are the best reps. Great job!"

Another follower described her as amazing, writing:

"Wow! You are amazing!"

A collage of the fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What is Helen Yee's relationship with The Schmo?

Both Helen Yee and The Schmo, whose real name is David Schmulenson, are two of the most well-known interviewers in MMA. However, what some fans might not know is that the two are dating and have been for some time now. They even co-host a podcast called The Schmozone.

As far as their interviewing styles are concerned, The Schmo is more animated and cartoony, speaking in an exaggerated fashion and staying true to his media persona. Meanwhile, Yee is a more serious interviewer who does not play a character meant to draw viewers.