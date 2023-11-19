Is Conor McGregor locked in for UFC 300? Here’s what’s stirring the hype

Conor McGregor is interested in fighting at UFC 300.

With 2023 ending in less than two months, fans have gotten excited about the UFC’s plans for the upcoming calendar year. Dana White has already announced several highly anticipated fights for early 2024, but there is one event that everyone has an eye on.

Assuming the UFC’s pay-per-view schedule will stay consistent, the historic UFC 300 event is expected to take place in April 2024. As the milestone quickly approaches, the MMA community has mentioned potential fights for the main event.

One person who continues to be brought up is McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ was supposed to return in late 2023 after suffering a severe leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Unfortunately, McGregor wasn’t approved by USADA, postponing his next fight until 2024.

McGregor recently did a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter), and a fan asked the following question:

“@TheNotoriousMMA Are you in or out for UFC 300?”

The former two-division UFC champion responded by saying:

“In!”

It should be noted that Conor McGregor is not officially fighting at UFC 300. With that said, ‘The Notorious’ could be the perfect headliner for the special belt, especially considering the action-packed opponent he’s expected to face.

Who is Conor McGregor fighting in UFC return?

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler to promote their upcoming fight. Despite McGregor teasing an opponent change, Dana White has confirmed Chandler is next for ‘The Notorious.’

McGregor usually becomes enemies with his opponents, which he did with Chandler on TUF. Yet, the former two-division UFC champion has a surprising response to the following question asked during the previously mentioned Q&A:

“Do you like Michael Chandler?”

McGregor responded by saying this in a since-deleted message on X:

“Yes, I think he is a good guy. Albeit I won’t get over connected to that like past. Emotionless. A working man with a job in front of him. A handy job hahaha.”

Michael Chandler made his UFC debut in January 2021 following an impressive career with Bellator. ‘Iron’ quickly became a massive superstar in UFC due to his fan-friendly fighting style and willingness to take risks. Chandler now looks to further his legacy by potentially defeating Conor McGregor.

