"It's a must" - Conor McGregor shares opinion about settling 'unfinished business' in rematch with former foe

Conor McGregor's last appearance inside the UFC octagon came in July of 2021 in a loss to former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Ahead of his imminent return to action, the Irishman believes the two fighters are not done with each other.

McGregor posted on X in response to a fan question about fighting 'The Diamond' yet again, for a fourth time. He stated that it was a necessity.

“Let’s be real, it’s a must. Unfinished.”

'The Notorious' later deleted his post from X, as is his custom.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have met a total of three times, with their first meeting coming in 2014 at UFC 178, early on in both the fighter's careers in the promotion. McGregor won the meeting via TKO and also won the Performance of the Night bonus.

The two then met in a rematch in January 2021 at UFC 257, where a clinical performance from Dustin Poirier won him the fight via TKO and the bonus. They immediately signed on to fight each other in a trilogy fight later that year at UFC 264, where a leg injury to Conor McGregor resulted in a TKO win for 'The Diamond' and tipped the trilogy in his favour.

If the two fighters meet a fourth time inside the octagon, they will equal Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno's record of four fights against the other.

Conor McGregor provides an update on his return

Conor McGregor was scheduled to return to action this year after his long hiatus. The former double champ was to coach a team against Michael Chandler in the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter and face off against Chandler in the finale.

However, the matchup never materialized due to various issues and delays, including McGregor's controversial disagreement with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

'The Notorious' provided an update on his return date and explained that it was being worked on behind the scenes. He wrote on X:

"I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen 🙏"

It is highly likely that he will return to action early next year.

