The Nevada Athletic Commission put the final pieces of the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy puzzle together.

Under executive director Bob Bennett's recommendations, at a meeting the three cage side judges and the referee was named. That's standard operating procedure for them to be named this far out for the UFC 252 main event. Officials are given notice 10 to 14 days prior for main events and title fights. All other fight's will be decided 2 days before the card

Watching the action cage side, with possibly three very important score cards are: Derek Cleary, Sal D'Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo. Sal while highly looked at has had some very interesting decisions going back to 2007.

The man placed in charge of maintaining law and order inside the octagon is veteran Marc Goddard. The only time either fighter had Marc in the cage with them was for their first fight at UFC 226.

The United Kingdom native referee did the lions share of the work in Abu Dhabi. Not just for the UFC, but for the other organizations that used the area as their base. And he's not without a little interesting story line himself.

He was the official that stopped the Colby Covington versus Kamaru Usman fight, and then got talked down to and about by "Chaos". Before that he had his run ins with Conor McGregor as well. He also just gave Joseph Benavides every opportunity to fight back against Deiveson Figueiredo. And recently was shoved by Ahmad Al Darmaki at UAE Warriors 12. But in all cases he has always remained neutral. Which makes him a perfectly fitted official to witness Daniel's last MMA fight; or so we are to believe.

With all the back and forth Stipe has had to put up with over the last couple of years, there could be a possibility, win lose or draw; he too walks away from the UFC.