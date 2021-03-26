'All the power is in Adesanya's hands' - Robert Whittaker reveals his thoughts on Israel Adesanya wanting to face Darren Till next

Robert Whittaker has responded to Israel Adesanya stating that he wants to face Darren Till next in a defense of his UFC middleweight title. The former UFC middleweight champion acknowledged that the power to pick an opponent is in Adesanya's hands, and Whittaker will instead focus on doing his job.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker mentioned that he's currently focused on winning his next fight. The Reaper added that he would worry about the title picture after his upcoming bout against Kelvin Gastelum.

"Yeah, it is what it is. You know, all the power is in Adesanya's hands at the moment, so it is what it is. Gotta win the next fight, worry about it after."

Robert Whittaker is currently on a two-fight winning streak in the middleweight division. After losing the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya in 2019, Whittaker bounced back in style by defeating Darren Till and Jared Cannonier.

The former division champion was set to face Paulo Costa in his upcoming fight. However, with Costa withdrawing from the bout due to illness, the UFC instead booked Whittaker in a fight against Kelvin Gastelum.

Robert Whittaker will return to the UFC on April 17th

Robert Whittaker's return fight is scheduled for 17th April. However, a week earlier, his former Octagon nemesis Darren Till will be stepping foot inside the cage against Marvin Vettori.

Israel Adesanya has admitted that he wants Till to win his upcoming fight and earn himself a shot at the title. However, if Whittaker goes on to beat Gastelum, it will be tough for the UFC to deny The Reaper his rematch against the reigning UFC middleweight champion.

That being said, the manner in which the upcoming few weeks unfold will decide what's in store for the UFC's middleweight division. Adesanya is on the back of his first loss in the UFC, and The Last Stylebender will be desperate to get back in the win column, irrespective of which challenger he faces in the Octagon.