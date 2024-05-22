“All of them!” - Fans make their picks for the return of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix

The third installment of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix will happen later this year after the success of its first two versions in 2019 and 2022. ONE Championship hasn't announced the target date and participants in the exciting grand prix tournament, but they teased the fans with a recent Instagram post.

The photo featured four fighters, Masaaki Noiri, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. The caption asked:

"The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix is BACK - bigger and better than ever 🤩 Which ONE athlete deserves a shot? 🤔"

Because of how stacked the possible lineup for this year's tourney is, fans have voiced their answers on who the promotion should put in the grand prix. They also played the matchmaker and pitted the four athletes in the post.

Comments from platforms @nyuuribakemon2, @ryan_gutz, @_munimov65_, @valeriocutolo, @ickowj, @spiritdogolegacy, @john_romeo_fmp, and @david3_ruocco spearheaded the fans' messages, as they commented:

"Petrosyan or superbon"

"Superbon definitely 🔥🔥🔥"

"Giorgio Petrosyan 🔥👏 Champ"

"All of them 🔥"

"@chingizallazov for sure 🔥"

"Petrosyan Allasov Superbon Grigorian"

"@maratgrigorian 🔥 we want the belt"

"i want to see @tawanchay_pk vs @maratgrigorian or @noiri.masaaki"

Among the athletes presented in the post, Masaaki Noiri is the only one who hasn't made his promotional debut yet, but he will see action in a few weeks when he takes on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Featherweight kickboxing contenders looking to follow footsteps of Giorgio Petrosyan and Chingiz Allazov as tournament winners

Previous winners of the tournament were Petrosyan and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, who secured the crown during the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and the 2022 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, respectively.

Aside from the aforementioned figures above, other contenders who can participate in the tournament are ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Sitthichai, and even current division king Chingiz Allazov.