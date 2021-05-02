All the times Giga Chikadze has finished opponents in the UFC with the 'Giga kick'

Georgian featherweight Giga Chikadze, known for landing some of the most vicious kicks in the world of combat sports, did it again at UFC Vegas 25.

Going up against veteran Cub Swanson, Chikadze landed his famous 'Giga Kick' on the left side of his opponent's body, targeting the liver. Swanson reeled out and fell to the canvas. Chikadze landed a couple of punches on the ground to seal his second first-round victory in the UFC.

Here's a slow-motion version of the 'Giga Kick'.

This is the first time Giga Chikadze has managed to get a clean knockout out of his trademark liver kick in the UFC. But he dished out a number of those in his last outing in November last year against James Krause-Simmons and eventually ended the bout with a head kick TKO at the 3:51 mark of the first round.

Giga Chikadze brought out the 'Giga Kick' multiple times in GLORY:

The 'Giga Kick' might be new to UFC fans, but not to those who have followed his kickboxing and pre-UFC mixed martial arts career. He brought out the liver kick quite frequently during his time at GLORY and made a name for himself as one of the best kickers the promotion had seen.

Before Giga Chikadze debuted in GLORY, he was already a two-time world champion, European champion, and winner of several A-class tournaments in kickboxing. His debut performance against Canadian Ken Tran also featured a long list of powerful kicks, including axe-kicks and rilling summersaults. It earned him a technical knockout victory as well as an acknowledgment by GLORY's official website as "one of the best kickers in the entire organization."

At GLORY 32, Chris Mauceri became the victim of the 'Giga Kick' that sent him down to the mat in the first round.

Giga Chikadze brought out the 'Giga Kick' at GLORY 37 as well, and Victor Pinto was at the receiving end of the devastating liver kick this time.

With a current streak of six wins in the UFC since his debut against Brandon Davis in September 2019, fans can expect to see a lot more of the 'Giga Kick' from Chikadze going forward.

Here's a demonstration by Giga Chikadze himself where he shows how to set up his left kick liver shot.

Following his win against Cub Swanson, Giga Chikadze called out Max Holloway in the post-fight interview. If that cannot happen immediately, Chikadze is ready to fight Calvin Kattar to make his way up to the top.

