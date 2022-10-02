All UFC Vegas 61 bonuses go to preliminary card fighters, 4 POTNs given out

It is safe to say that the closed-door 'mystery' event, UFC Vegas 61 certainly proved to be a barn burner. Ironically, the main card was overshadowed by the brilliant prelims performances in this weekend's edition of UFC's Fight Night.

Unsurprisingly, all the bonuses of the Vegas 61 card went to fighters on the prelims card. An obvious statistic, given the fact that all but one of the bouts in the prelims card were spectacular finishes.

The prestigious Fight of the Night went to the 140lbs catchweight bout between Daniel Santos and John Castaneda. The Brazilian triumphed over Castaneda in the event via a second-round KO. Both fighters took home a $50,000 bonus.

Four Performance of the Night awards were given out at UFC Vegas 61.

Bantamweight fighter Guido Canetti, UFC debutant Chelsea Chandler, middleweight Brendan Allen, and UFC lightweight Joaquim Silva each got a $50,000 bonus for their performances.

Guido Canetti triumphed in his fight against Randy Costa with a first-round submission, while Chelsea Chandler knocked out the more experienced Julija Stoliaenko in the first round to secure her first UFC win.

Brendan Allen locked in a rear-naked choke late in the first round to secure his win over Krzysztof Jotko. Joaquim Silva also finished his bout against Jesse Ronson in style with a second-round TKO.

Some major fight results of the UFC Vegas 61 main card

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 210, Yan Xiaonan scrambled past numerous submission attempts from Mackenzie Dern to secure probably the biggest win of her UFC career. Xiaonan won the fight via majority decision.

After five rounds, two of the three judges scored the contest a 48-47 in favor of the Chinese national, while Judge Mike Bell scored the fight a 47-47 draw. After the win, Xiaonan currently sits at the No.6 spot on the strawweight ladder.

Watch Yan Xiaonan's post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 61 below:

In the co-main event, Randy Brown cruised past fellow welterweight Francisco Trinaldo with a unanimous decision win. All three judges scored the contest a 29-28 in favor of 'Rude Boy'.

The only finish on the main card came in the featherweight clash between Sodiq Yusuff and Don Shainis. Yusuff locked in a perfect guillotine choke, thirty seconds into round one to claim the win.

Watch Sodiq Yusuff submit Don Shainis below:

