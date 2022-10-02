Who won the UFC fight last night (1st October 2022)?

The UFC card on Saturday night, headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, was closed to fans and the media. Xiaonan pulled off an impressive upset win over Dern with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his family in attendance at UFC Vegas 61.

Xiaonan picked apart Dern on the feet, simultaneously stifling her takedown game. The Chinese standout also did an excellent job of defending the few submission attempts that her opponent made to pick up a majority decision win.

The co-main event night featured a welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo. Brown used his height advantage to stub Trinaldo's takedowns, picking up a closely contested unanimous decision win. While both fighters looked pretty even in terms of landing damage, Brown probably did a better job at making Trinaldo miss.

Raoni Barcelos picked up a dominant decision win over Trevin Jones in a bantamweight affair. The Brazilian outclassed his opponent in every aspect, barely falling short of securing a finish.

#UFCVegas61 Dominant from start to finish @BarcelosRaoni takes home the UD victory! Dominant from start to finish @BarcelosRaoni takes home the UD victory!#UFCVegas61 https://t.co/tUhoFrorh4

Rising featherweight Sodiq Yusuff scored a first-round submission win over Don Shainis. Yusuff caught his opponent in a thai clinch, jumped into a guillotine and forced a tap, all within half a minute.

Mike Davis scored an impressive decision win over Viacheslav Borshchev to start off the main card action at UFC Vegas 61. 'Beast Boy' outgrappled his opponent for three rounds and promised more frequent octagon outings given that his social media following increases.

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan - Full card results

Main card

Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)

Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Raoni Barcelos def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Don Shainis via submission (guillotine choke) (0:30 of Round 1)

Mike Davis def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–26, 30–26)

Preliminary card

Daniel Santos def. John Castaneda via KO (4:28 of Round 2)

Ilir Latifi def. Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Joaquim Silva def. Jesse Ronson via TKO (3:08 of Round 2)

Brendan Allen def. Krzysztof Jotko via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:17 of Round 1)

Chelsea Chandler def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (4:15 of Round 1)

Guido Cannetti def. Randy Costa via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of Round 1)

