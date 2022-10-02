"Help me get to 100,000 followers" - Mike Davis uses UFC Vegas 61 octagon interview to call for more social media following

Mike Davis claims that a lack of social media followers is what is stopping him from competing more often. 'Beast Boy' scored a dominant decision win over Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC Vegas 61 on Saturday.

In his post-fight interview, Davis asked for more social media following if fans want to see him compete more often. 'Beast Boy' promised fans four outings in 2023 given his social media following reaches 100,000. The ATT staple, who turns 30 next week, said in his post-fight octagon interview:

"Everybody wants to see me fight more often. I see you guys, you're always posting, you're always saying, 'Why don't we see you fight more often?' It's because I don't have the following. So, help me get to a 100,000 followers, I guarantee you'll see me four times in 2023. 4 times. 100,000 followers. Let's go."

Watch Mike Davis' call for more social media following at the 2:30 mark of the video below:

Mike Davis made his UFC debut on short notice against Gilbert Burns in 2019, suffering a second-round submission loss. However, 'Beast Boy' has since bounced back with three consecutive victories and is seemingly ready to step up his game as a fighter on the rise.

Mike Davis explores the idea of fan sponsorship

Ahead of his clash against Viacheslav Borshchev, Mike Davis came up with an innovative sponsorship idea. 'Beast Boy' tapped into the world of fan sponsorships by offering a spot in his corner in exchange for 10k. The 29-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"I'M ENTERTAINING THE IDEA OF A SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY $10K AND YOU WILL BE IN MY CORNER. BETTER SEAT THAN DANA WHITE, BEHIND THE SCENES OF UFC VISITS TO THE P.I. MEET AND GREET ALL FIGHTERS. WEIGHT CUT EXPERIENCE. WEIGH IN EXPERIENCE. WALK OUT EXPERIENCE. GET TO GO INSIDE THE OCTAGON. POST FIGHT AND MORE"

Beast Boy @MikeDavisMMA 🤔🤔

I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. 🤔🤔 I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. https://t.co/D0O76dfTJi

In a follow-up tweet, Davis claimed that the person he selected found the deal worth even before fight night.

Beast Boy @MikeDavisMMA Just to touch base on this corner thing.. The person selected said " it was worth it the very first day, It's crazy how much I've seen, done and experienced. I have new respect for fighters...this is incredible" Tomorrow is fight day! I'll get a statement from him after that too. Just to touch base on this corner thing.. The person selected said " it was worth it the very first day, It's crazy how much I've seen, done and experienced. I have new respect for fighters...this is incredible" Tomorrow is fight day! I'll get a statement from him after that too.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Davis stated that he had initially lowballed the request for his sponsorship deal as he was later offered $50,000. 'Beast Boy' also believes that the UFC will either ask for their cut or stop fan sponsors from entering the arena if this becomes popular.

