"I also see the UFC cracking down on it" - Mike Davis believes the promotion will want a piece if fan sponsorships become a thing (Exclusive)

Mike Davis came up with a unique opportunity for UFC fans last week, where he offered the "experience of a lifetime" in exchange for a reasonable trade.

In a tweet, the lightweight requested $10K sponsorship from anyone willing.

In return, he promised a place in his corner team, better seats in the house than Dana White, a behind-the-scenes experience for weight-cutting, weigh-ins and walk-outs, exclusive visits to the Performance Institute, and meet-and-greets with other fighters. Getting to step inside the octagon post-fight was also on the table.

Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA asked Davis to weigh in on the matter in an interview ahead of his fight against Viacheslav Borshchev this weekend.

Davis revealed that he had "hundreds of people" reach out to him for the opportunity:

"With the right people, you get a paycheck and they get an experience of a lifetime... I really lowballed it. I got people offering like 50 Grand."

He went ahead with someone he knew from before, as he wanted to "test the water" first. The acquaintance, despite being a friend, offered him $50K for the experience, which made Davis feel he had lowballed the amount.

However, Davis also feels that if this becomes a popular way for fighters to make extra money, the UFC might step in:

"I think it's important. It would benefit a lot of fighters. I feel like it would make the UFC experience to the fans a lot better... But I also see the UFC cracking down on it, saying they don't them want them there or they want a piece of it."

The promotion recently came under fire for signing an official footwear contract with Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock'. Active fighters on the roster will be made to wear the brand's shoes as part of the deal, but will not be making any money from it, as per reports.

Mike Davis predicts UFC 280 headliner - "His submission game is underestimated"

Mike Davis was asked to give his prediction for the potential barnburner set to headline UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The outcome of the fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will determine the forseaable future of the lightweight division.

The 155lbs prospect said that he doesn't enjoy following the sport when he himself is not competing. However, he leaned towards Oliveira and stated that underestimating the Brazilian's groundgame will bring about the end of Makhachev.

"But I am a fan of Charles Oliveira. I definitely want him to get the finish, I think he will. I think his submission game is underestimated and he'll actually sub Islam [Makhachev]."

Watch Mike Davis' interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

