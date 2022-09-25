"$10K and you will be in my corner" - UFC fighter seeks sponsorship promising better seat than Dana White, behind-the-scenes visits and more 

Mike Davis has come up with an interesting offer for MMA fans. It involves better seats than Dana White for a fighting event, a behind-the-scenes experience, and interaction with other UFC fighters.

Davis went on social media to offer a sponsorship opportunity to MMA fans. The 29-year-old said that in return for $10,000, a person can get the chance to be in his corner for a fight. Apart from that, the UFC lightweight also offered a visit to the UFC's Performance Institute (UFC PI) and a chance to accompany him during the weigh-ins and walk-outs.

"I'm entertaining the idea of a sponsorship opportunity. $10K and you will be in my corner. Better seat than Dana White. Behind the scenes of UFC. Visits to the P.I. Meet and greet all fighters. Weight cut experience, weigh in experience, walk out experience. Get to go inside the octagon post fight and more."

Check out the tweet below:

Beast Boy @MikeDavisMMA 🤔🤔

I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. 🤔🤔 I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. https://t.co/D0O76dfTJi

Davis believes that MMA fans would be really interested in taking a peak behind the scenes in the UFC and is seemingly offering them the chance to do so.

Since the UFC does not allow fighters to sport their own personal sponsors on the UFC fight kit, this idea by Davis brings a unique twist to the same.

Deontay Wilder talks about Dana White and the UFC PI

Boxing star Deontay Wilder has recently been training at the UFC's Performance Institute (PI) in Enterprise, Nevada. Apart from that, the heavyweight boxer has also been making appearances at recent UFC events like Dana White's Contender Series

In a recent interview, 'The Bronze Bomber' stated that he wanted to make some changes to his training and thus came the motivation to visit the P.I.

"We had an idea to come and do some pre-camp stuff out here and just see and get the feel of it... He was telling me about this beautiful venue that Dana White and his partners have put together and I wanted to come out and see some different things and stuff like that and just change up some stuff... So I came out here around in August and now I love this."

In the interview, Wilder also praised Dana White for taking the UFC and the sport to new heights without having many undefeated fighters to boast of.

Watch Deontay Wilder speak about White and the UFC P.I. below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far