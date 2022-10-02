We’re actually NPC’s in his Metaverse - Fans outrage at Dana White for "lying" after Mark Zuckerberg is seen cageside with wife at UFC Vegas 61 

Fans slammed Dana White after Mark Zuckerberg was seen cageside at UFC Vegas 61 along with his wife. The event was closed to the media and fans, with rumors suggesting that it would be exclusively staged for the Meta CEO.
White, who had previously assured fans that Zuckerberg did not rent out the UFC Apex, was accused of 'lying'. Mocking the Facebook chief, a fan stated that we're probably non-player characters in his Metaverse. @LeftyRighty84 wrote:
We’re actually npc’s in his metverse
Another suggested that Zuckerberg had brought the UFC Apex instead of renting it.
While White lost credibility with fans in general, some even put the blame solely on him rather than on Zuckerberg.
Luke Thomas of CBS Sports opined that Mark Zuckerberg allegedly renting out the UFC Apex isn't the most important question. Thomas believes that we need to dwell on whether the Meta CEO's presence is synonymous with everyone else's absence. The American journalist wrote:
"Folks getting lost into the question of 'rent' as if that's the central one. The issue is whether everyone else's absence is a function of his presence, not whether that's predicated on a financial transaction."
Some fans believe that the reason White dared close off the event for the media and fans was because of it being a relatively weak card. Others suggest that Zuckerberg might be a potential buyer of the UFC.
Ilir Latifi calls out Mark Zuckerberg for a bonus
Ilir Latifi met Aleksei Oleinik in the only heavyweight bout of the UFC Vegas 61 card. 'The Sledgehammer' scored a dominant decision win over Oleinik, outpointing the veteran both on the feet and on the ground.
Latifi took 'The Boa Constrictor' down early in round 1 and spent the rest of the opening frame in top control. 'The Sledgehammer' was visibly faster on the feet than his veteran opponent. Latifi outlanded Oleinik throughout the rest of the bout, pressing him against the cage at regular intervals and landing takedowns.
In his post-fight octagon interview, Latifi urged Mark Zuckerberg, who was present cageside, to throw in a bonus. The 40-year-old said:
"I want that bonus tonight. And Mark, I know Mark from Facebook is here. You can throw in a bonus too, you know. Help us out."