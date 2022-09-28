"Stay home, order a pizza, watch the fights" - Dana White says there's "no secret" for UFC Vegas 61 being closed to media and fans

Dana White insists that there is no big secret behind the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 bout being closed to the media and fans. Prodded about the issue during the recent Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) post-fight scrum, White, sounding sarcastic, claimed that he simply wants UFC media to have an off day.

The UFC head honcho noted that reporters have recently been working twice a week, on Tuesdays for the Contender Series and on weekends for UFC cards. White said:

"Oh, we just figured that you guys have been so busy lately, we'd give you guys a night off. Guys, you're here on Tuesdays, you're here on Saturdays. Kevin [journalist] actually showed up today. I mean, we gotta give you guys a break. So, you're welcome."

A reporter then opined that they don't mind working this weekend as there's no UFC card next weekend. However, White insisted that the media and fans should sit this one out at home with a pizza. The 53-year-old further said:

"You guys should stay home, order a pizza, watch the fights, take them in and enjoy yourselves."

Rumors suggest collaboration with META responsible for no fans and media at UFC Vegas 61

UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined by a strawweight title clash between McKenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. However, the event will have no media or fans in attendance, although the pre-fight presser and official weigh-ins will be covered by the media.

The UFC released an official statement regarding the same, which read:

"UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan taking place at the Apex on October 1st will be closed to the public and media."

This raised concerns about fighters on the card getting robbed of their much deserved post-fight media scrum.

Subsequent rumors have hinted that a collaboration between the UFC and META, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is somehow related to UFC Vegas 61 being closed to the media and fans. UFC head honcho Dana White had a recent meeting with Mark Zuckerberg, who owns META. A combat sports journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Prevailing thought is that #UFCVegas61 being closed to the public (both media and fans) has to do with a collaboration of some kind with Metaverse. Dana White met with Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month. #MMATwitter #MMA"

When another post suggested the same, Fansided's Amy Kaplan replied with a cryptic zipper-mouth emoji.

