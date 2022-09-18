UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada for its upcoming card, UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan, also known as UFC Vegas 61. The event is set to go down on October 1, with a series of exciting matchups to look forward to.

Headlining the card will be a women's strawweight bout between No.5-ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No.6-ranked Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters will aim for a statement win to take another step towards title contention.

In the co-main event, No.12-ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff will take on UFC debutant Don Shainis. Expect this bout to be an absolute brawl with both fighters aggressively walking into the fire to land brutal strikes.

Check out the Media Day and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Media Day

Media Day interactions with fighters are likely to take place on Wednesday, September 28, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

Official weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, September 30, and can be followed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC Fight Night Dern vs. Yan below.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan main card

(Women's Strawweight) Mackenzie Dern -210 [favorite] vs. Xiaonan Yan +180

(Featherweight) Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

(Welterweight) Randy Brown -280 [favorite] vs. Francisco Trinaldo +235

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan preliminary card

(Bantamweight) Raoni Barcelos -215 [favorite] vs. Trevin Jones +185

(Women's Strawweight) Jessica Penne +145 vs. Tabatha Ricci -170 [favorite]

(Bantamweight) John Castaneda -210 [favorite] vs. Daniel Santos +180

Main card predictions for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Randy Brown is coming off three consecutive wins, including an impressive first-round submission of Alex Oliveira in April 2021. Francisco Trinaldo, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight win streak in this bout, both via decisions.

While both are known for their ability to finish fights, Brown has certainly looked more impressive recently and has a finish rate. 'Rude Boy' is also 12 years younger and enjoys an eight-inch reach advantage, which is significant.

All things considered, Randy Brown is expected to come out on top after a thrilling battle.

Verdict: Randy Brown

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Sodiq Yusuff was originally scheduled to take on Giga Chikadze in the co-headliner of the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event on September 17. However, the 29-year-old will turn his attention to Don Shainis after Chikadze pulled out of the bout.

Yusuff has only lost one of his six UFC bouts, with his most recent win coming over Alex Caceres via decision. Don Shainis, on the other hand, will be making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 61, hoping to score his sixth straight win.

Shainis has certainly looked more impressive with five TKO wins in his last five, but he clearly hasn't faced the level of competition Yusuff has. That said, we'll go with Sodiq Yusuff, who is a top tier athlete and should prove it in his next outing.

Verdict: Sodiq Yusuff

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

Mackenzie Dern will head into the upcoming UFC Fight Night main event hoping to pick up her second consecutive victory. The 29-year-old edged out a split decision win over Tecia Torres in April to bounce back from her decision loss to Marina Rodriguez last October. Prior to that loss, Dern was riding a four-fight win streak, highlighted by three submissions.

Xiaonan Yan, on the other hand, will enter the battle looking to rebound from back-to-back defeats inside the octagon. While 'Fury' won her previous six UFC bouts, they all came via decision.

Dern obviously wants to take this fight to the ground where she only needs one opportunity to get the finish. The question is whether the Chinese national can defend the takedown. Yan's takedown defense is 65% which may not be enough as Dern will be relentless with her takedown attempts.

Verdict: Mackenzie Dern

