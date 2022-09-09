"You have a perception before you meet people" - Dana White says Mark Zuckerberg "much more normal" than expected

Dana White gave his thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg and the interest the Facebook founder has in MMA, while talking to Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox.

Footage recently emerged of Zuckerberg sparring with a training partner, showcasing a fundamental understanding of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and striking. The video clip took fans by surprise, and Zuckerberg has been a popular topic of discussion within the MMA sphere as a result.

White had the following to say regarding Zuckerberg's interest in the sport:

"You have a perception of people before you meet them. I actually liked Mark a lot, he's very down to earth and much more normal than I expected. You have a perception before you meet people, he's actually a really good dude."

Dana White said that he was invited to dinner with Mark Zuckerberg, and that is where the two kicked things off. It makes you wonder what Meta could have planned with the UFC in the future.

Dana White explains what events transpired in order for UFC 279 press conference cancelation to happen

Dana White appeared in front of the media following the forced cancelation of the much-anticipated UFC 279 press conference, following events that transpired backstage.

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland allegedly got into a scuffle, which was then followed by Nate Diaz arriving with a team of over 50 members. The UFC president described things as getting "very physical" backstage, and that the situation could have been "much worse."

Dana White told the media:

"Multiple fighters were involved in this. The camps hadn't even gotten into it yet, but I could see where this was going. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out where this whole press conference was headed. There were so many people with all the camps, that once this started, it would have been a bad.... now I have to start looking at an event going off if this continues."

White stating that an event cancelation could take place if this chaos continues will not just have the fans worried, but the fighters on the card itself. With Nate Diaz also desperate to move on from the UFC and begin other ventures, a canceled UFC 279 will be the last thing he'd want.

