“All out war” - Fans clamor for Superbon and Masaaki Noiri’s title unification match to headline ONE 173 in Tokyo

After ONE Championship announced its return to Japan, fans quickly clamored for the inevitable title unification super fight between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri.

The promotion recently posted on Instagram asking its fans what main event they want to see headline ONE 173 on November 16 at Ariake Arena, and one match immediately became a favorite.

ONE Championship posted:

"Drop the matchup we NEED to see at ONE 173: Tokyo! ⬇️🇯🇵"

Fans quickly jumped at the opportunity to make their voices heard:

"Superbon TC vs Team Vasileus. All-out war on the same card! Superbon 🇹🇭 vs. Masaaki Noiri 🇯🇵. Petchtanong 🇹🇭 vs. Yuki Yoza 🇯🇵. Nong-O 🇹🇭 vs. Takeru 🇯🇵"

"SUPERBON VS NOIRI"

"Superbon v Noiri undisputed fw kb title"

"Absolutely Superbon Vs Noiri"

Superbon is on his second reign with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title after he beat old rival Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Initially holding interim gold, Superbon was promoted to full world champion status after Chingiz Allazov retired and vacated the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Noiri, meanwhile, captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he shocked the world at ONE 172.

The Japanese superstar knocked out Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, in front of his rabid home fans at the historic Saitama Super Arena in March.

ONE 173 is ONE Championship's second event in Japan this year after the blockbuster ONE 172 card rocked Saitama.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public via ePlus at 10 am (Tokyo time) on July 5.

Fan comments. [Photo grabbed from ONE Championship's Instagram]

Superbon confident his team can run his gym while he trains for ONE 173

Superbon has been busier than ever since he opened Superbon Training Camp in 2023.

Not only is he the gym's owner, Superbon is the stable's head coach, handling multiple fighters competing in ONE Championship and Thailand's famed stadium circuit.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said he'll leave the gym's day-to-day operations to his trainers and staff while he prepares for his looming world title unification match against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173.

"We have good trainers, like 15 trainers. So I just look like from the outside, if everything's good, so everything is good, I jump down and teach them, but when I have a fight, I can leave everything behind because all my trainers are professional, so they can look after that. So I just focus on training," he said.

