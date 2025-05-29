"I can leave everything behind" - Superbon trusts team to handle gym during world championship preparations

Superbon knows that while he's preparing for one of the biggest fights of his ONE Championship career, his gym will be in good hands.

In 2023, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion opened his own facility, the Superbon Training Center, in Bangkok. There, Superbon himself trains and helps to coach the next generation of Muay Thai and kickboxing superstars.

But as a reigning ONE world champion, Superbon can't always be available for his students.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon revealed that as he prepares for his next title tilt, his trainers will be more than capable of managing the day-to-day operations of his gym and coaching students toward achieving their goals.

"We have good trainers, like 15 trainers. So I just look like from the outside, if everything's good, so everything is good, I jump down and teach them, but when I have a fight, I can leave everything behind because all my trainers are professional, so they can look after that. So I just focus on training."

Superbon has commenced preparation for his next bout

Superbon has not yet booked his next bout on martial arts' biggest global stage, but all signs point toward a clash with former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri.

In March, Noiri shocked the world, landing a stunning third-round knockout of Tawanchai at ONE 172 in Japan to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship, setting the stage for a title unification clash with Superbon.

Asked when and where their highly anticipated showdown might go down, Superbon was uncertain, but told Nick Atkin that he's already in the gym preparing.

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship," Superbon said. "But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

Are you excited to see Superbon and Noiri go toe-to-toe in 2025?

