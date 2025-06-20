"I want to get my revenge" - Superbon still clamoring for rematch with Tawanchai, says result will be different

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon remains determined to settle unfinished business with Tawanchai PK Saenchai, expressing confidence that a trilogy would yield a dramatically different outcome.

The Bangkok-based star's last appearance under the promotional banner saw him suffer a second-round TKO loss to the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym during their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship matchup at ONE 170.

Memories of that defeat still linger on his mind, but he believes he possesses the tools to flip the script if they meet for the third time.

"I want to get my revenge and try my luck again," Superbon said during an interview session at his gym with PakMudd. "I can fight under any rules against Tawanchai. I feel like I might get [the win] under both rules."

While it will be hard for him to conquer the featherweight Muay Thai king in "The Art of Eight Limbs," he isn't entirely a stranger to the discipline.

The striking specialist started his career in martial arts through Muay Thai before switching to kickboxing.

A rubber match against Tawanchai in kickboxing would heavily favor him, though.

Superbon's adaptability in the ruleset is second to none.

The 34-year-old's record is littered with victories over some of the finest kickboxers on the planet, like Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Davit Kiria, and Artem Pashporin.

Though a trilogy against Tawanchai is something he has his eyes on, there is unfinished business for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion when he returns to the global stage of ONE Championship next.

Watch his interview on PakMudd here:

Superbon waiting for world title unification war vs Masaaki Noiri

Since Superbon's last appearance inside the Circle, Japanese star and former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri hit the ground running with a pair of sensational performances.

First, the Team Vasileus star put his two-match skid to bed with an impressive leg kick knockout of Iraqi powerhouse Shakir Al-Tekreeti. Then came his crowning moment inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172 this past March.

Noiri dropped Tawanchai thrice en route to a third-round TKO (1:55) to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title and a unification matchup against Superbon.

Though nothing is confirmed, it is likely the pair will meet in the coming months.

The Thai megastar will enter this contest as a heavy favorite, but he refuses to underestimate what his Japanese counterpart brings to the table.

"I think he's already that good, because he's a K-1 champion before, and he's a big star in Japan. On this level, all the fighters are good; it's not easy to fight, and it's not easy to be the champion, and it's not easy to be here in ONE Championship," Superbon told Sportskeeda MMA separately.

