“All the way J” - Jonathan Di Bella shows the definition of speed in preparation for Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella is feeling the need - the need for speed.

The current ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is fine-tuning one of his greatest assets, his punching speed, in preparation for his first world title defense against combat sports chameleon Danial Williams.

Both strawweights are set to clash in a striking war in U.S. Primetime this Friday, October 6, at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Watch Di Bella show the definition of speed in the latest Instagram post that ONE Championship shared:

“Jonathan Di Bella's got the need for SPEED ⚡️Can the strawweight kickboxing king defend his throne against Danial Williams this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🏆 @jondibella.”

Check out some of their comments below:

Fan comments

Jonathan Di Bella last fought back in October 2022, when he defeated Chinese upstart ‘The Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. The loss for Zhang snapped his two-fight win streak within the promotion after five highly-contested rounds. For years, Di Bella hoped he would be the next world champion, and that night, he made his childhood dreams come true.

Di Bella is enthusiastic about defending his belt for the first time against another worthy opponent. ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams is just downright exciting to watch. He will bring a fast-paced fight to the Italian-Canadian champ until the very end.

Watch Di Bella vs. Williams live for free this Friday, October, via Amazon Prime Video.