"All the world is like that" - Khamzat Chimaev reveals impact of his upbringing in war-torn country

Recently, UFC star Khamzat Chimaev caught up with YouTuber Mohammed Hijab for an interview. The pair discussed a variety of topics, ranging from Chimaev's upbringing to his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Khamzat Chimaev was born in Chechnya, Russia. During his childhood, he witnessed first-hand the horrors of war. In Chechnya, a movement for independence from Russia gained traction, resulting in not one but two wars of independence being fought. Ultimately, Chechnya failed to gain independence and remains a part of Russia today.

Hijab asked 'Borz' about the impact the wars had on him, to which Chimaev responded:

"I was a kid that time, I didn't understand that time. Kids don't know what war is, you don't understand. First day is hard, you get scared. Second day, it starts to become normal and think all the world is like that, you know. A kid is a kid, I was a kid that time, and most of the things I remember is after the war, because when it was wartime, I was born. After the war, I was six years, and this was a hard time, not so much food, everyone staying like a family."

He went on to add that these experiences are what shaped his ongoing support for Palestine and hope that it "will be free" amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Check out the clip here (3:40 for Khamzat Chimaev's comments):

Khamzat Chimaev says he was "promised" title shot, will face either Strickland or Du Plessis

UFC 297, which goes down on Jan. 20, 2024, will see Sean Strickland face Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title clash.

Chimaev, who has officially moved up to 185 pounds, stated in the same interview that he was "promised" a title shot and will face the winner of the UFC 297 main event.

Speaking on the matter, Chimaev said (8:10):

"Hundred percent. He has a fight now, if he wins the fight. He has a good fighter, he is fighting with Du Plessis. If he wins against this guy, for sure we gonna fight. Hundred percent should be. They promised for me the fight, so now we gonna wait to see who is winning the fight and we gonna take the belt."