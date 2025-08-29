  • home icon
  • Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes close friend Stella Hemetsberger nearing world title glory: "I am very confident in her work"

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes close friend Stella Hemetsberger nearing world title glory: "I am very confident in her work"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 29, 2025 03:07 GMT
(From left) Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Stella Hemetsberger. [Images: ONE Championship]
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes her stablemate, Stella Hemetsberger, is on the cusp of joining her as a fellow ONE world champion in a matter of weeks.

The ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion backed her training partner at Phuket Fight Club to overcome her next assignment and leave the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with gold wrapped around her waist on Friday, Sept. 5.

Hemetsberger challenges Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the ONE Fight Night 35 headline attraction.

In an interview with ONE Championship before Stella Hemetsberger takes to the Circle, the Brazilian mum-champ opened up on her close alliance with the Salzburg native and admitted she's seen plenty of improvements within her game that could propel her to a career-defining triumph next week.

"We get along very well since the first time we met. We had been following each other for a while on Instagram, but when I came back to Thailand, she was here, and we ended up meeting," the 27-year-old shared.
"And since then, our friendship has been very good. Our connection is very good, and I am very confident in her work and in all her evolution as well."
Stella Hemetsberger's form heading into Jackie Buntan showdown

Stella Hemetsberger has gone 3-0 in the organization since sharing the mats with Rodrigues in Phuket, Thailand.

The Austrian warrior, who could become her nation's first world champion in ONE Championship, overcame Chellina Chirino in her debut outing and outclassed Anna Lia Moretti in her sophomore appearance.

Most recently, Hemetsberger knocked out Vanessa Romanowski of Poland and Sweden to secure a US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster of the promotion.

Hemetsberger and Buntan's clash for the vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title headlines ONE Fight Night 35. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription get all the action live and for free.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
