Allycia Hellen Rodrigues confident of victory in ‘really hard fight’ against Smilla Sundell

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects a very difficult fight against reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, but she is nevertheless confident that she will come out on top and claim her second ONE world title.

Originally, Sundell was scheduled to run back her April 2022 clash with Jackie Buntan, but Buntan’s withdrawal paved the way for a champion vs. champion clash, pitting Rodrigues, the promotion's current atomweight Muay Thai world champion, against Sundell, the reigning strawweight Muay Thai titleholder.

It will be Smilla Sundell’s strawweight title on the line as ONE returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium for a stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card. Speaking about the tough task ahead, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues suggested that while she expects a hard fight, she’s more than prepared to deliver a performance befitting of a two-division champion.

“'[Smilla Sundell] is a really good fighter. It’s a really hard fight,” Rodrigues told the South China Morning Post. “We respect her a lot. But, we're never gonna go to a fight we don't think we can win. So I think she has like [many] weapons, but we can beat her. We know how hard this fight is gonna be and we're gonna be ready for that.”

Both women go into the highly anticipated title tilt with undefeated records in ONE Championship. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues holds impressive victories over Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd while Smilla Sundell carries wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan.

Which athlete will keep their ‘O’ intact when ONE returns to Lion City for another epic night of fights?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.