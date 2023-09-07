Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits her mother for her success as a prizefighter

Reigning and undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of the most accomplished female fighters in the world today. But according to the 25-year-old Brazilian ‘mom champ’, she would not have reached the heights she has been able to reach without the help of her own mother.

Rodrigues joined ONE Championship in August of 2020, defeating Stamp Fairtex to capture the atomweight Muay Thai strap in her promotional debut. Shortly after, however, she became pregnant with her first child.

Raising a young boy while balancing a career as a martial arts world champion has been no easy feat, but luckily, she’s had the support of her family to lean on.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues gave credit to her mother for helping her get through some of the toughest junctures of her life.

Rodrigues said:

“Being a mother is not easy at all. Honestly, it’s very difficult and challenging. I thought several times that I wouldn’t be able to fight again because of the intense training routine in Thailand. But my mother changed all that. When I got pregnant, my mother and I got closer and closer. Today we are very much partners, and I can’t see myself without her by my side.”

With her mother at her aid, Rodrigues believes she can conquer her next challenge.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.