Allycia Hellen Rodrigues doubled her training intensity for Cristina Morales: “I'm not going to let anything get in my way”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil made sure to take her training into high gear in preparation for her next world title defense.

The 25-year-old mom champ says her training camps always go into overdrive whenever the gold is on the line, and this next fight is no exception.

Rodrigues is set to defend the atomweight Muay Thai throne against former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues says she has all the bases covered heading into Friday night’s epic showdown with Morales.

The Phuket Fight Club product said:

“I always focus on my fights, but whenever I defend my belt that focus is doubled. This time I'm not going to let anything get in my way, nothing at all. I can't wait to fight and show who I really am.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues targets quick end to Cristina Morales fight: “I’m going in search of the knockout”

If it were up to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion will end her night early at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video this Friday.

The 25-year-old says she will do her best to get the knockout against Cristina Morales when the two lock horns in Bangkok.

She told ONE:

“I’m going in search of the knockout. I’m going to show everything I couldn’t show in the last fight. You can expect the best from me.”

