Mom-athlete Cristina Morales wants to inspire her kids by dethroning Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “I am proud to be a role model”

Former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain says fans can expect a special performance from her this weekend at ONE Fight Night 20, a historic all-female fight card on International Women’s Day 2024.

Morales is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil in the evening’s co-main event. The Spanish fighter says she is doing it for her kids.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Cristina Morales stated that a great showing at ONE Fight Night 20 will inspire her children. She said:

“I am proud to be a role model to my kids. I like to show them that I can work and compete in the sport I love.”

Needless to say, Morales has a very important date with destiny on Friday night, one that could net her the coveted ONE Championship gold.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Cristina Morales expects absolute barnburner against mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 20: “It will keep you on the edge of your seat”

Spanish star Cristina Morales is heading into the biggest fight of her career at the historic ONE Fight Night 20. She has teased fans by saying that it’s going to be total war in the ring against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

She told ONE Championship:

“This fight will have a great rhythm. It will keep you on the edge of your seat. Both fighters will do their best. I will do my best like I always do.”

The ONE world title is within reach for Morales, but she will need to get past her toughest opponent yet to get it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.