“I can’t see any danger in anyone else” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says war against Smilla Sundell gave her renewed confidence

Losing in any sport definitely hurts, but Allycia Hellen Rodrigues would rather use her disappointment as a learning experience moving forward.

Rodrigues took a crack at double-champ status when she challenged Smilla Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore.

Unfortunately for Rodrigues, she failed to add another piece of ONE Championship gold to her cabinet.

Nevertheless, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion learned valuable lessons from her loss to the Swedish sensation.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told ONE Championship in an interview:

“After the last fight I had, in a higher category against a girl twice my size, I can't see any danger in anyone else.”

Rodrigues faced a literal tall order when she tried to battle a five-inch height disadvantage against the 5-foot-8 Sundell in September 2023.

Although she had her moments in the first round, Sundell’s reach and overall stronger power proved decisive in the end.

Sundell ultimately landed so much punishment that Rodrigues was forced to take the technical knockout loss.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans to execute what she learned against Cristina Morales

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues certainly left Singapore with a renewed sense of motivation, and she plans to use that when she defends the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title this Friday.

The Brazilian star will face Cristina Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Taking to Instagram a few days before her fight, Rodrigues revealed her intentions in a concise post:

“I'm ready for war 🔥.”

Rodrigues’s world title defense is part of ONE Championship’s all-female card for International Women’s Day on March 8.

ONE Fight Night 20, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.