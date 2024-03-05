“I’m ready for war” - Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues determined to defend her throne against Cristina Morales

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to put it all on the line when she defends her throne against Cristina Morales on International Women’s Day.

The Brazilian star will defend the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of her world title matchup, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared the mindset she would use against Morales.

Rodrigues wrote concisely:

“I'm ready for war 🔥.”

The 25-year-old holds a certain distinction in ONE Championship, all three of her matches in the promotion have been world title fights.

Rodrigues had a stellar debut in the promotion when she snatched the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title from Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex in August 2020.

After giving birth and caring for her son Josue, Rodrigues returned to action in March 2023 and claimed the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against then-interim world champion Janet Todd.

Rodrigues, however, couldn’t complete the hat trick when she fell short to Smilla Sundell in her bid for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Angela Lee expresses her love for fellow mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Being a world champion is the pinnacle of any athlete’s career, especially if said world champions are also mothers.

Angela Lee, the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, shares a special bond with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and that both fighters are mom-champs in ONE Championship.

In an interview with Keep it Aloha podcast, Lee revealed she’s a big fan of Rodrigues as a fighter and also as a parent.

“I’m the first one but Allycia, she's a Brazilian Muay Thai fighter and a mom champion, too. And she had her son, they're actually really close in age (Josue and Ava Marie), and she had her son, went through pregnancy, gave birth, and she came back, and she's a beast.”

Lee has since relinquished her world title after retiring from the sport in September 2023.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Lee's entire interview below: