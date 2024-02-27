FREE FULL FIGHT: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stuns Stamp Fairtex for atomweight Muay Thai throne in ONE debut

The sport of Muay Thai features some of the most intense displays of high-level striking, as fights heavily incorporate the use of elbows and knees along with the more common punches and kicks.

Within ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has made her mark on the sport.

Rodrigues has never shied away from getting into knock-down, drag-out brawls through her career, and she introduced herself to a global audience in spectacular fashion.

The Fortaleza, Brazil, native made her way to the world’s largest martial arts promotion in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed. Rodrigues was immediately thrust into the title picture as she challenged Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Entering the bout, Stamp had just dropped the women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship to Janet Todd after reigning as a two-sport ONE champ.

With an appetite for destruction herself, the soon-to-be MMA megastar was more than happy to stay in the pocket and trade big blows with Rodrigues.

However, Rodrigues’ pinpoint striking and emphasis on counter-attacking threw Stamp into a loop, featuring a big elbow that had her stunned.

The judges would rule the bout unanimously in favor of Rodrigues, catapulting her to ONE Championship stardom.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to defend Muay Thai world championship on March 8

At ONE Fight Night 20, Rodrigues will again be one of the featured attractions as she faces Cristina Morales in the co-main event on March 8.

The Spanish star is coming off a statement victory against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak and wants to make good on her own star potential by upsetting Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 20 emanates from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America