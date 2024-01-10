“She’s an amazing champion” – Angela Lee gives credit to fellow mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for mastering two roles

Angela Lee has nothing, but love and respect for fellow mom and reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

After making her impressive promotional debut by scoring a win over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE: A New Breed, Rodrigues faced a lengthy layoff after she became pregnant with her first child.

Nearly three years later, Rodrigues returned to the Circle, and it was like she had never left. She immediately scored another impressive victory, besting Boxing Works standout Janet Josh in March 2023.

Speaking about Rodrigues’ impressive run, particularly after giving birth to her son, Josue, in September 2021, Angela Lee was nothing but complementary, knowing all too well how difficult it is to make a successful comeback in combat sports after such a life-changing experience.

“I’m the first one but Allycia, she's a Brazilian Muay Thai fighter and a mom champion too,” Lee said on the Keep It Aloha podcast. “And she had her son, they're actually really close in age (Allycia’s son and Ava Marie) and she had her son, went through pregnancy, gave birth and she came back and she's a beast.

“She did an amazing job and she's an amazing champion as well so shout out to Allycia.”

Angela Lee creates a new legacy outside of ONE Championship

Angela Lee made her own return to the sport after giving birth to he daughter, Ava Marie, and successfully defended her ONE atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. In September, Lee officially announced her retirement from the sport after nearly a decade of dominance.

Today, Lee pours her heart and soul into being a mom and building her non-profit mental health organization, Fightstory. Established as a way to honor her late sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away in late 2022, Fightstory is dedicated to sharing the stories of fighters from all walks of life.

To learn more about Fightstory and how you can join the fight, visit the organization’s official Instagram.