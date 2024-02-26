WATCH: Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unleashes raw power in preparation against Cristina Morales

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is gearing up for a big world title defense on March 8.

Rodrigues will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to co-headline ONE Fight Night 20 as she puts her 26 pounds of gold up for grabs against Spanish standout Cristina Morales. Coming off a loss against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Smilla Sundell in a champion vs. champion superfight last September, Rodrigues is determined to climb back into the win column and make a statement against the 49-win veteran.

Rodrigues goes into the bout holding impressive victories against three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and the current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champ Janet Todd. Already passing two big tests, she’ll face another one against Cristina Morales.

Can Cristina Morales shock the world and end Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ reign?

The 30-year-old standout made a case for her first world title opportunity with a stunning first-round knockout of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 in November. Though it’s her first shot at a ONE world championship, Cristina Morales knows a thing or two about winning the big one.

Throughout her career, she has claimed a slew of prestigious world titles, including the ISKA atomweight K-1 world championship in 2019. She successfully defended the belt twice before signing with ONE.

Will Morales win another big one inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Allycia Hellen Rodrigues continue her dominant reign at the top of the atomweight Muay Thai division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.