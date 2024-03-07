“We are very strong” - Cristina Morales says ‘anything is possible’ for women in combat sports

Former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain wants to prove that women run the world when she steps into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Morales is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Morales says she wants to inspire women through her performance, and prove that anything is possible.

The Spaniard said:

“I do not agree with people who believe women are not strong. We are very strong. When I fight, I feel strong. When I fight, I feel anything is possible.”

If she is victorious, not only will Morales have accomplished her goal of inspiring other women, but she will also hold 26 pounds of gold over her shoulders.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Cristina Morales sees same fire in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “She reminds me of myself”

Taking on her toughest test in ONE Championship to date, Cristina Morales wants to build on her momentum with a big victory over fellow mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Morales is coming off a first-round technical knockout victory over highly regarded Thai fighter Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak last November. A victory over Rodrigues will net her the world title and put Morales on a two-fight winning streak.

She isn’t taking her opponent lightly by any means. Morales added:

“Allycia is a strong fighter that is always pushing forward. She reminds me of myself. She fights until the end.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.