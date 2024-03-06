“It will keep you on the edge of your seat” – Cristina Morales envisions an absolute war against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Cristina Morales wants to capture her first piece of ONE Championship in the most exciting way possible.

The Spanish standout will challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight 20 this Friday, March 8, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of her Bangkok showdown with Rodrigues, Morales told ONE Championship she’ll head into the fight with the fervor that’s been synonymous with her country’s history.

Cristina Morales said:

“This fight will have a great rhythm. It will keep you on the edge of your seat. Both fighters will do their best. I will do my best like I always do.”

Morales’ words aren’t just there to sell her fight with Rodrigues, though. The sports psychologist can easily use her unrelenting wave of offense to turn any fight in her favor, and she did that when she faced Thai phenom ‘Supergirl’ at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Morales was an unstoppable wrecking ball and quickly put ‘Supergirl’ away in the opening round of their matchup in Bangkok.

She’ll now try to carry that momentum over to her world title challenge against Rodrigues on International Women’s Day.

Cristina Morales has all the praise for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ aggressive style

It seems that Cristina Morales will have a willing dance partner when she makes her world title challenge.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is just as aggressive, maybe even more, as Morales, and her offensive style saw her beat Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Morales said Rodrigues’ style reminds her of herself inside the ring:

“Allycia is a strong fighter that is always pushing forward. She reminds me of myself. She fights until the end.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.