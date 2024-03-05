ONE atomweight Muay Thai contender Cristina Morales understands why Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is the undisputed queen of the division.

In fact, the Spanish striker believes she possesses the same qualities as the Brazilian mom-champ ahead of their five-round Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 20 this coming Friday.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Morales lauded the atomweight Muay Thai world champion’s undeterred attitude to win at all costs.

“Allycia is a strong fighter that is always pushing forward. She reminds me of myself. She fights until the end.”

There’s certainly no quit in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ vocabulary.

The Phuket Fight Club standout showed incredible grit and resilience when she bested ONE superstars Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd to cement her place among the elite.

Even in defeat, Rodrigues displayed the heart of a champion when she went up a weight class to challenge the strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

One thing’s for sure: Cristina Morales knows she must bring her A-game at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on March 8 in hopes of putting an end to Rodrigues’ reign.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Cristina Morales looking to score second straight upset win after destroying ‘Supergirl’

While Rodrigues will no doubt be a tough nut to crack, Morales heads into this world-title opportunity with the utmost confidence in her abilities.

After all, the former ISKA world champion is coming off a one-round destruction of the sensational Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 last year to earn her shot at gold.

While the champ Rodrigues remains the favorite in this match, it’s worth noting that not many pundits gave Morales much of a chance against ‘Supergirl’ either.

Rewatch Cristina Morales’ stunning finish over Supergirl: