Cristina Morales predicts absolute war against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “It will keep you on the edge of your seat”

Cristina Morales promises to bring the best version of herself when she challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

The Spanish star has a chance to leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title around her waist, and she has not left any stone unturned throughout her preparation to face the Brazilian mum-champ.

But while she’s confident of her chances, the Sevilla native expects the Phuket Fight Club star to dance to the same beat and make it a tough night in the office for her.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Cristina Morales weighed in on her contest against Rodrigues, describing it as a sure firefight in Bangkok, Thailand.

She said:

“This fight will have great rhythm. It will keep you on the edge of your seat. Both fighters will do their best.”

Both stars do their best work when they are hunting down opposition with their variety of attacking weapons, after all.

Morales works well behind her jab and explodes with combinations whenever an opportunity presents itself. On Rodrigues’ end, the Brazilian star has tonnes of follow-up weapons to go behind her potent left kick.

On paper, this scheduled five-round war has all the ingredients to be an instant classic inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Unfortunately, only one can leave the revered venue with their hand raised. Do you see Rodrigues or Morales coming out on top in this epic clash? Let us know below.

Cristina Morales has to bring her A-Game against Rodrigues

Beating Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is something far easier said than done. However, if Cristina Morales can stay sharp across all areas of the game, the chance is there for her to leave the Thai capital as the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Instead of stepping on the gas pedal to force an opening, the Team Jesus Cabello affiliate will need to test the waters behind her jabs. At the same time, she will need to create angles as the divisional queen prefers to out-trick her rivals from different ranges.

Lastly, the Spanish star must be able to switch her guard and read whenever Rodrigues decides to get crafty and throw her trademark left kicks.

If she can find success to throw the mum-champ off her gameplan, Cristina Morales could well be the new divisional queen this week.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.