Allycia Hellen Rodrigues open to rematch with Stamp Fairtex in Muay Thai

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of the owners of Stamp Fairtex’s four losses under the world’s largest martial arts organization, where she scored a majority decision victory in the main event of ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

It was Rodrigues’ debut, and she had already reached the epitome of her professional career by dethroning the Thai superstar. The Brazilian world title-holder expressed her desire to fight Stamp in a rematch, as she and her coach Leo Elias said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Speaking on Rodrigues’ behalf, coach Elias said:

"Her and everyone, if she wants to fight tomorrow, we fight. Like if ONE FC calls us and they give it to us, we're gonna fight."

Rodrigues fearlessly exchanged strikes with Stamp Fairtex in a back-and-forth affair in their first meeting. She ultimately got the nod from the judges because the 25-year-old stuck to her game plan of landing her signature roundhouse kicks and powerful elbow strikes.

After an almost two-year hiatus due to the birth of her son, Rodrigues returned in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8, where she masterfully defeated ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd. The Phuket Fight Club standout scored a unanimous decision win and unified the world titles in the division.

Now, Rodrigues is on a quest to become a two-division world champion as she challenges ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell on September 29th at ONE Fight Night 14. If she wins this bout against Sundell, she will join a rarified air of world champions who previously achieved this incredible feat.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham on Prime Video is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.